Mass RMV unveils new Patriots license plate

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Starting Thursday, New England fans can show their Patriots pride on their cars.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has released a newly redesigned plate featuring a “five times champion” graphic.

This plate replaces the old Patriots Foundation plate released after the team’s third Super Bowl win.

The registration fee for the plate is $60, with a $40 renewal fee every two years.

The Patriots Foundation – which supports charitable and philanthropic programs in New England – receives $28 from the initial fee and all of the renewal fee.

Rhode Island also has a Patriots license plate for a $41.50 initial fee, $20 of which benefits the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

Eyewitness News asked RI DMV if it was redesigning the state’s Patriots plate.

DMV Spokesman Paul Grimaldi said the Patriots did ask to have the two additional Super Bowl titles added to the plates already in production. While he said a redesign was not possible at this time, a special sticker people can put on their Patriots plates to denote five championships is currently in the works.