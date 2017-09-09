Juju’s Bike-A-Thon held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Third Annual JuJu’s Bike-A-Thon was held in Springfield Saturday in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was among those in attendance Saturday.

JuJu’s Memorial Foundation was founded by Francheska Santos who lost her only child, Juju, to pediatric cancer when he was just three years old.

Santos told 22News she hopes events like this will help other parents whose children are still battling the disease.

“We have people in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee right here being affected and we do this to just raise funds for those families that need it,” said Santos.

On Thursday, Mayor Darno proclaimed September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the city of Springfield.

