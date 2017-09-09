CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The institution of marriage is always fair game for a good satire…and by good satire, I don’t mean the lame comedy called “I Do…Until I Don’t”.

The star of the movie, Lake Bell, should have resisted the urge to write and direct this flimsy farce about couples in crisis.

The film centers around an embittered missionary preaching that marriage is dead, or at the very least worth only a 7 year commitment, not counting extensions.

Bickering middle aged couple Mary Steenburgen and Paul Reiser can make a good case for dissolving holy matrimony.

So can Lake Bell’s freewheeling free spirit of a sister, Amber Heard, until she has a change of heart.

And here I thought independent movies were supposed to challenge us with fresh ideas handled with a provocative presentation.

“I Do…Until I Don’t” is warmed over pabulum without any bite. And what’s worse, It’s hardly ever amusing. But if you insist on seeing “I Do….Until I Don’t”…prepare yourself for a numbingly loud experience that wastes the talents of some pretty good actors crying out for funnier material.

Marriage will survive without any help from this feeble foolishness. No two ways about it, “I Do…Until I Don’t” is heading straight for the scrap heap with 2 stars. This movie is the ideal definition of bland and boring.

2 stars

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Lake Bell, Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser