Hookah lounge prepares to open on Worthington Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new business is hoping to add to the entertainment on Worthington Street.

Mayor Sarno and friends and family of the owners of Le Souk Hookah Lounge attended a private opening for the first look at the bar.

Owner Kay Hussain told 22News that she plans for her business to bring fun and positive energy to downtown Springfield.

“It is a positive, I think people have this really bad picture in their head about Springfield,” said Hussain. “Trust me, I’ve been here for a really long time it’s not like that.”

Hussain told 22News she hopes her business will become a big attraction in the entertainment district of Springfield.

Le Souk will be open to the public on September 13th.