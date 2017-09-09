First annual fried dough eating contest held at Franklin County Fair

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen people of all ages spent part of their afternoon at the Franklin County Fair, seeing who could finish a big chunk of fried dough first.

This was the first annual fried dough eating contest, sponsored by Hager Farm Market in Greenfield.

It didn’t hurt anyone’s appetite having the fried dough smothered in Hager’s Maple Cream.

Jimmy Zellman of Greenfield finished first, he told 22News, “Fill your stomach gives you butterflies. That good, I love the fried dough, I go there all the time.”

He also finished first last year during the apple pie eating contest.

22News’ Sy Becker helped warm up the large crowd for the fried dough eating competition.

The co-host of 22News Mass Appeal, Danny New, was among the contestants who ate heartily for fifteen minutes.