Congressman Neal speaks out on Trump’s order to end DACA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered an end to DACA, a program that protected young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The DACA program allowed undocumented immigrants who are working, in college or in the military to work in the United States with a Visa.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News Congress has proposed alternate options for undocumented immigrants.

“That would include a work visa, a green card or an individual who sought citizenship having to go through what President Obama stated registering and getting in line,” said Congressman Neal.

As early as March, some of the 800,000 young adults brought to the United States illegally as children will become eligible for deportation.