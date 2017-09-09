15 arrested in major drug distribution center raid in Springfield

420 bags of heroin and over $1,500 were seized by police

Sy Becker Published:
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of Springfield police officers have reportedly put a major drug distribution center out of business, while arresting fifteen people from more than half a dozen western Massachusetts cities and towns. The raid happened at 110 Haskin Street in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood late Friday night.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News, a team of officers led by Lt. Alberto Ayala made the arrests and confiscated 420 bags of heroin and other drugs. They also seized over $1,500 in cash.

Captain Keenan said 54-year-old Melha Ali Harris, of Springfield, was the dealer of drugs at the Haskins Street house. He is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of distributing Class A narcotics.

In addition, the others arrested were:

  1. David Callos, 46, of Springfield
  2. Lisa Eldrige, 48, of Springfield
  3. Krysty Czopryna, 32, of Springfield
  4. Ciarra Hairston, 29, of Springfield
  5. Yvette Martinez, 48, of Chicopee
  6. Kimberly Jensen, 52, of Chicopee
  7. Sean Wolcott, 30, of Greenfield
  8. Thomas McRobbie, 47, of Ludlow
  9. Veronica McRobbie, 47, of Ludlow
  10. Kerry Gola, 42, of Ludlow
  11. Edward Dejoinville, 46, of Agawam
  12. Robert Bursmith, 52, of Agawam
  13. Roger Czupryna, 54, of East Longmeadow
  14. Clare Phaneuf, 24, of East Longmeadow