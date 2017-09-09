15 arrested in major drug distribution center raid in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of Springfield police officers have reportedly put a major drug distribution center out of business, while arresting fifteen people from more than half a dozen western Massachusetts cities and towns. The raid happened at 110 Haskin Street in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood late Friday night.
Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News, a team of officers led by Lt. Alberto Ayala made the arrests and confiscated 420 bags of heroin and other drugs. They also seized over $1,500 in cash.
Captain Keenan said 54-year-old Melha Ali Harris, of Springfield, was the dealer of drugs at the Haskins Street house. He is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of distributing Class A narcotics.
In addition, the others arrested were:
- David Callos, 46, of Springfield
- Lisa Eldrige, 48, of Springfield
- Krysty Czopryna, 32, of Springfield
- Ciarra Hairston, 29, of Springfield
- Yvette Martinez, 48, of Chicopee
- Kimberly Jensen, 52, of Chicopee
- Sean Wolcott, 30, of Greenfield
- Thomas McRobbie, 47, of Ludlow
- Veronica McRobbie, 47, of Ludlow
- Kerry Gola, 42, of Ludlow
- Edward Dejoinville, 46, of Agawam
- Robert Bursmith, 52, of Agawam
- Roger Czupryna, 54, of East Longmeadow
- Clare Phaneuf, 24, of East Longmeadow