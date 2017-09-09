15 arrested in major drug distribution center raid in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of Springfield police officers have reportedly put a major drug distribution center out of business, while arresting fifteen people from more than half a dozen western Massachusetts cities and towns. The raid happened at 110 Haskin Street in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood late Friday night.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News, a team of officers led by Lt. Alberto Ayala made the arrests and confiscated 420 bags of heroin and other drugs. They also seized over $1,500 in cash.

Captain Keenan said 54-year-old Melha Ali Harris, of Springfield, was the dealer of drugs at the Haskins Street house. He is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of distributing Class A narcotics.

In addition, the others arrested were:

David Callos, 46, of Springfield Lisa Eldrige, 48, of Springfield Krysty Czopryna, 32, of Springfield Ciarra Hairston, 29, of Springfield Yvette Martinez, 48, of Chicopee Kimberly Jensen, 52, of Chicopee Sean Wolcott, 30, of Greenfield Thomas McRobbie, 47, of Ludlow Veronica McRobbie, 47, of Ludlow Kerry Gola, 42, of Ludlow Edward Dejoinville, 46, of Agawam Robert Bursmith, 52, of Agawam Roger Czupryna, 54, of East Longmeadow Clare Phaneuf, 24, of East Longmeadow