12 F-15 Eagles will launch from Barnes Air National Guard Base Saturday morning

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents may notice increased flying aircraft activity over the weekend as the 104th Fighter Wing conducts a Readiness Exercise. On Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m. 12 F-15 Eagles will launch from Barnes Air National Guard Base simulating a deployment to forward locations.

“We train to deploy people, aircraft and equipment when called and this exercise is an important component of our training cycle,” said Col. James Suhr.

The 104th Fighter Wing continues to improve readiness as they execute a Phase I exercise to train and demonstrate deployment capabilities. The Airmen of the 104th Fighter Wing will prepare over 300 personnel and 108 pallets of cargo equipment for deployment along with the F-15C aircraft.

Readiness ancillary training to include self-aid buddy care, medical requirements, and gas mask training will be conducted over the weekend to ensure the wing’s Airmen are postured to support both state side emergencies and overseas contingencies.

“I am proud of the 104th Fighter Wing for our Airmen’s commitment to readiness,” said Suhr.