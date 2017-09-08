Westover supply planes set to depart for Puerto Rico on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Airmen at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee are taking part in the effort to help the victims of Hurricane Irma. Members of the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron are loading FEMA equipment aboard several C-17 airlifters Friday afternoon.

The C-17s are set to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico Saturday afternoon. At least 20 people were killed in the Caribbean, and nearly 1 million people lost power in Puerto Rico after Irma’s eye passed just north of the island. The damage to the infrastructure could take months to repair.

President Trump signed an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide equipment and resources for relief efforts there in the aftermath of Irma.

“Our Airmen make amazing things happen using aircraft and equipment to do their jobs,” said Col. D. Scott Durham, 439th Airlift Wing Commander. “These citizen airmen are proud to serve a as a Total Force lifeline for those in need.”

Airmen at Westover Air Reserve Base have helped in the relief efforts in previous major storms, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.