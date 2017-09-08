Victim wounded by gunfire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were investigating a shooting in the city’s Mason Square section Friday night.

“We got a shot-spotter activation for the 700 block of Union Street at about 6:25 p.m. and officers were dispatched to investigate,” Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News.

The shot-spotter indicated 5 shots had been fired.

A portion of Union Street is closed by the William N. DeBerry Elementary School.

Lt. Rolland said when officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was located near the DeBerry School. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

Lt Rolland had no information about the seriousness of the victim’s wounds or the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information here and on the air on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.