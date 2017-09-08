The Red Cross is asking for help with relief efforts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is renewing their call for help and support amid their already-massive response to Hurricane Irma, and the ongoing relief efforts in Texas.

In a message issued Friday night, the Red Cross said they already have workers, relief supplies and vehicles on the ground in many Caribbean islands impacted by Irma.

They’re mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers.

Shelter supplies for 120,000 people are on the way to help those impacted by Irma.