THC-infused liquids seized in Erving traffic stop

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – Erving Police seized more than 1,000 bottles of THC-infused liquid during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Police officers pulled a vehicle over for speeding on the French King Highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They said they found 1,015 bottles of flavored drinks that each contained 100 milligrams of liquid THC.
THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
Stephen Ballou of Athol said, “We get drug busts out in the Athol, Orange area, but they are little ones – somebody getting busted with a pound of pot or a little heroin – but that’s unheard of around here.
Police also found cash and two ounces of marijuana.
Police estimated the street value of the drugs to be $23,000.