Tennis tournament held for families of children in Springfield hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tennis tournament was held Friday night for the families of children who receive treatment at Springfield hospitals.

The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield has hosted more than 12,000 families over the last 26 years.

Sixty-one people participated in Friday night’s tournament hosted by the Field Club of Longmeadow.

The club has hosted several events for the Ronald McDonald House over the years and are happy to raise money for those in need of assistance.

“A hundred percent goes to helping families be able to stay at the house,” said Tara Harris, Advisor of the Teen Board of the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. “It’s $15 a night. Some families can’t afford that so we’re here to help.”

The money raised Friday night will also help renovate the house, which will make it more handicap accessible for children staying there.