State reports 1st human case of West Nile Virus

BOSTON (AP) — State health officials say a Bristol County man is hospitalized with the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus this year.

No other information was given about the man except that he’s in his 50s and was likely bitten by an infected mosquito in early to mid-August. The Department of Public Health is investigating to determine exactly where the exposure most likely occurred.

State public health veterinarian Dr. Catherine Brown says mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found in many areas of the state. She calls the danger “widespread and ongoing,” and urges residents to take precautions including using insect repellant when outdoors and draining any pools of standing water around homes.

There were 16 human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts last year, none fatal.

