Springfield city workers dressed-down to help Harvey victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –Mayor Domenic Sarno discarded his necktie and his Springfield City Hall department heads wore jeans Friday, as part of a dress-down day for a good cause.

Dozens of city employees matched their informal attire with at least a $5 donation to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Assistant City Treasurer Amy Cutler came up with the idea.

“Everyone loves a dress-down day and loves to help, so we want to represent City Hall wearing jeans and collecting money, and just make it an effort for everyone,” Cutler said.

The more than $1,500 raised is being donated to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s relief fund.