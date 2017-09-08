Some of basketball greats to be enshrined at Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The red carpet is rolled out at Symphony Hall and fans have packed the sidewalks on Court Street, waiting to catch a glimpse of some of the basketball greats.

Among the notable inductees in the class is Southwick’s own Rebecca Lobo, NBA star turned sports analyst Tracy McGrady, Notre Dame Women’s Coach Muffet McGraw and University of Kansas Coach Bill Self.

The inductees were at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday for a news conference, that’s where University of Kansas Coach Bill Self spoke about the environment of playing at home.

“Because of Dr. Naismith, because of all the history generationally,” Self told 22News. “There’s a respect and a role fans play to give us the best chance and I’m not sure everyone has that.”

Fans got a chance to see the class of 2017 up close Thursday for an autograph session. You need tickets to get into Friday night’s ceremony.

Those being enshrined will begin arriving at Symphony Hall In the next half hour.