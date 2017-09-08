School bus driver charged in death of third grader expected to change plea

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You may remember a school bus accident in Plainfield last year that resulted in the death of nine-year-old Summer Steele.

The bus driver, Tendzin Parsons, pleaded not guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide charges in May, but is expected to change his plea Friday.

Seventy-year-old Parsons was a bus driver for elementary-age children.

Last October, he was driving the school bus that Steele was on, when she got caught in the door of the school bus as she was dropped off at her house. Steele died as a result of injuries from the accident.

Parsons was originally released on the conditions that he give up his passport, not drive a motor vehicle, and not leave the state without permission from the probation department.

Steele was a third grader at Sanderson Academy in Ashfield.