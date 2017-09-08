Remains of Suffield sailor to return home Friday

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The remains of a sailor from Suffield who died when the USS John S. McCain collided with a ship in Southeast Asia, will return to Connecticut Friday.

It’s been nearly three weeks since 26-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Doyon was killed. Friday afternoon, he will finally return home to his family.

Doyon was one of 10 sailors killed on August 21 when his Navy ship collided with a merchant ship off the Malaysian coast. His remains were discovered days after by divers searching the ships’ compartment.

Doyon’s remains will be flown to Bradley International Airport and then taken to a funeral home in Suffield, where he will be escorted by the local police department.

The public is invited to pay their respects in the town’s center near Suffield Veteran’s Memorial at 4:45 p.m.

Public calling hours will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Nicholson and Carmon Funeral Home. On Tuesday, a public memorial service and Catholic Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. A private burial will be held after that at West Suffield cemetery.

The sailor was a 2009 graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield. Doyon’s family says they will remember him as a wonderful son, big brother and a sailor who loved his family..