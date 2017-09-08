Powerball hoaxes continue to target your personal information

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball hoaxes continue. Don’t be duped.

Chicopee Police are warning people to not fall for an online scheme saying the Powerball jackpot winner is giving you money.

Chicopee’s Mavis Wanczyk won the Powerball jackpot two weeks ago. Since then, there have been everything from fake emails to fake websites trying to get you to contact these schemers.

Milagros Johnson with the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information told 22News that these schemers are just looking to get your money and personal information.

“There is no such as ‘you’re eligible to receive winnings from a winner of a Powerball,” Johnson said. “It’s a scam. I cannot emphasize that enough, it is a scam.”

Chicopee Police spokesman Mike Wilk agrees that this is 100 percent a fraud.

Johnson suggests just deleting any email like this.