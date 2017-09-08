New Kids on the Block members among those with unclaimed property

BOSTON (WWLP) – “To the New Kids on the Block, you got it, unclaimed property that is. We have the right stuff to get you what’s rightfully yours,” Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement Friday.

Indeed, two members of the Boston-based boy band that shot to national fame in late 80’s and early 90’s are among the thousands of people statewide who have unclaimed property. Jordan Knight and Danny Wood have been added to a new list of Massachusetts residents who have more than $100 worth of forgotten savings, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds, and other property that they may not even have known they had.

The state has been trying for years to reconnect people with their forgotten assets, and this is just the latest effort.

“My team is prepared to work with you through your claim step by step,” said Mark William Bracken, Assistant Treasurer and head of the Unclaimed Property division. “We look forward to working with NKOTB and all the Massachusetts residents who have unclaimed property.”

You can check to see if you have any unclaimed property by logging-on to findmassmoney.com, or calling (888) 344-MASS. Additionally, the state treasurer’s office will be publishing the names on this new list in Sunday’s Boston Globe, next Sunday’s Boston Herald, and in 30 other newspapers across Massachusetts.