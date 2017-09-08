Nancy Lieberman, Tracy McGrady visited Commerce students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were out in the community Friday, giving back in the form of inspiration for young people living in Springfield.

Students at the High School of Commerce could not stop talking about the Hall of Fame honorees Nancy Lieberman and Tracy McGrady, who visited the school Friday morning.

“It affects me when I hear ‘never give up.’ When I hear this, I’m never going to give up on myself,” Commerce senior Daneja Click said.

This was the third consecutive year that students at Commerce had the opportunity to hear from Hall of Fame honorees.