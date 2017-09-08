Massachusetts teen wants to suppress statements in classmate’s beheading

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager accused of killing a high school classmate whose headless body was found near a river wants to prevent his initial statements to police from being used as evidence.

The Eagle-Tribune reports 16-year-old Mathew Borges said in a filing Thursday that his parents were not present when police first spoke to him and he was not informed of his right to remain silent.

Police were investigating the Nov. 18, 2016 disappearance of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. His body was later found near a river in Lawrence by a woman walking her dog. Police recovered his head nearby.

A police report says Borges told a witness that he had stabbed someone and cut his head off.

Borges’ defense also wants to suppress evidence from his cellphone.

