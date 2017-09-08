Local hero, new Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo inspired students at luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The class of 2017 being enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday evening has been spending many hours inspiring young people.

Rebecca Lobo was among the incoming Hall of Famers attending an education and leadership luncheon at Springfield College, where the game of basketball began.

The Southwick native became a source of inspiration for members of the Springfield College women’s basketball team.

“I just took a picture with Rebecca Lobo, and she was asking all about our own season, just knowing she cares about the sport,” Springfield College guard Lauren Rudolph said.

“It’s incredible to be able to see them in person. I’ve seen Rebecca Lobo on TV, and I’ve been following her whole career,” guard Alex Goslin said.

A number of Springfield high school students were also invited. It was their reward for attaining a high level of scholastic achievement.