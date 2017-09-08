InFocus: Natural disaster planning and relief efforts

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP) – The hurricanes in the South and fires in the West have people thinking about how they, and their communities, can prepare for a natural disaster.

This week on 22News InFocus our panel of guests will address the issues surrounding the preparation and relief efforts involved in large scale natural disaster planning. They will discuss the strategies employed to provide situational updates and information on essential services to a large population. You’ll also learn about how the state and community combine resources to create a plan and find supportive funding.

