Hurricane Irma leading to airport closures, flight cancellations in Florida

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 27, 2015, file photo, an American Airlines jet taxis to the gate at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA-WWLP) — Hurricane Irma is creating headaches for Tampa Bay area travelers as flights are cancelled and airports close.

Here’s a look at how Irma is impacting airports.-

  • Miami International Airport (MIA) – Airport plans to remain open, however many flights are cancelled. Parking garages are full.
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)  –  Due to Hurricane Irma, the airport will close on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. The last flight will depart FLL at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, September 8.
  • Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Airport to remain open, however individual airlines may be adding/cancelling flights. Frontier Airlines has cancelled all flights in and out of TPA on Sunday and Monday, and Southwest Airlines has cancelled flights Saturday evening through Sunday.
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO) – All operations will cease at 5 pm Saturday (or when the last flight scheduled to depart by 5 pm has taken off).
  • St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – Airport to close at 11am Friday and will remain closed until further notice
  • Sarasota-Bradenton International (SRQ)  – Airport to remain open, some airlines are cancelling flights
    • American Airlines: cancelled all flights after 6pm Friday until Monday 11:00 am
    • Elite Airways: flights cancelled on Sunday
    • JetBlue Airways: no announcement yet.
    • Delta Airlines: no announcement yet, added one outbound flight Friday.
    • Air Canada: Saturday’s flight is cancelled.
  • Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – Airport open, but check with your airline for information about flight status.
  • Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – Airport remaining open, but many individual airlines cancelling flights for the weekend. Check with your individual airline for more information.
  • Key West International Airport (EYW) – Airline operations suspended until further notice as of Thursday.

