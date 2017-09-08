How hurricanes are impacting prices of building materials

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is already a high demand for building materials right now, and the hurricanes affecting Texas and Florida are adding to that demand.

This drastic need for building supplies is resulting in price increases that western Massachusetts residents will have to pay if they want to make improvements to their properties.

General manager and purchaser for Boilard Lumber, Ronald Lacroix, told 22News that hurricanes Harvey and Irma have impacted supply and demand for materials. He said that recent forest fires and mills closing for repairs have also added to this complexity.

The shortage of supplies is adding to the cost.

“I spoke to my purchasers at the at our buying group just yesterday and ply wood was going up every couple of hours,” Lacroix said. “There’s just not a lot of product in the market place.”

Lacroix estimated the price of plywood going up by 14 percent within the last two days.