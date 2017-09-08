How Equifax being hacked might impact you

SPRNGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are three major credit reporting agencies, and one of them has been hacked.

Equifax is one of those three nationwide credit reporting agencies. One hundred and forty three million people could be affected by a recent data breach there.

Cyber criminals stole names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some drivers license numbers.

Milagros Johnson with the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information told 22News that this breach is worrisome because of the different types of information that was stolen.

Johnson said, “I’m more concerned about someone pretending to be me. Someone cloning my identity because they have enough information to do it.”

Equifax will send direct mail to those whose credit card numbers or credit report disputes were accessed.

The company is offering one year of free credit monitoring, but Johnson warns that these thieves know this and may not use your stolen information for another year or so, when you may not be paying as close attention.