How does Irma rank among powerful hurricanes?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Irma is no doubt a powerful and dangerous storm, but how does it rank among other hurricanes, and what is guiding it’s path?

It is difficult to rank hurricanes, because some stronger hurricanes cause less damage than technically weaker ones. But if you rank storms by maximum sustained wind speed, the top five Atlantic hurricanes are:

Hurricane Allen (1980) – 190 MPH winds

Hurricane Irma (2017) – 185 MPH winds

Hurricane Gilbert (1980) – 185 MPH winds

Labor Day Hurricane (1935) – 185 MPH winds

Hurricane Wilma (2005) – 185 MPH winds

What is guiding Irma’s path?: an area of high pressure over the Atlantic, known as a “Bermuda High.” Winds circulate clockwise around a high. The stronger it is, the more suppressed to the south hurricanes are.

With this high being particularly strong, it is keeping Irma from heading out to sea, or up the East Coast. Instead, it is forcing Irma through the Caribbean and into Florida this weekend.