Holyoke police detective mourned following death from cancer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Holyoke Police Department are mourning one of their own, who died at home Thursday following a battle with cancer.

Detective Daniel Escobar had served in the Holyoke Police Department since 2004, having previously served in the U.S. Army and the Colombian Army. During his time in the police department, Escobar received commendations for helping make numerous important arrests of armed suspects, and for coming to the aid of a seriously wounded stabbing victim.

“Detective Daniel Escobar was a great man that served his country and his community bravely, with honor and distinction,” Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger said in a statement sent to 22News. “He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”

Other police departments across western Massachusetts have expressed their condolences over the death of Detective Escobar via their social media pages.

Escobar leaves behind a wife and children. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home on Allen Street in Springfield. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 at the Holy Cross Church on Plumtree Road in Springfield.