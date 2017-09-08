Holyoke Gas and Electric prepares to help Hurricane Irma victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Gas and Electric is sending a crew to Florida to assist with potential power outages caused by Hurricane Irma.

Holyoke Gas and Electric General Manager Jim Lavelle told 22News that three linemen from their plant are leaving for Florida Saturday.

“We’ll be providing services, restoring power to wherever we are directed,” Lavelle said. “When the crews get down to Florida they will be hosted by a host utility and directed based on the needs within that host.”

Lavelle added that they will be part of a team of 20 total linemen from different municipal utilities from throughout Massachusetts and that depending on the damage from Hurricane Irma, crews will stay as long as they are needed and they will send more workers to assist if need be.