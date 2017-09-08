Franklin County Fair draws another crowd for Day 2

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks day two at the Franklin County Fair in Greenfield.

This fair is centered around agriculture and is an annual tradition for Franklin County residents, held every September.

This year, 22News partnered with the Franklin County Agricultural Society, which runs the fair. The Franklin County Agricultural Society celebrated the 100th anniversary of the fair’s two towers at the fairgrounds’ main gate Friday afternoon.

Local residents love the fair’s small town feel. Ray Almstead of Deerfield told 22News, “It’s a small town fair, a cultural fair, and a lot of people here. I enjoy it.”

Get ready for racing pigs, dog shows, and a lot of fun food.

The fair will also hold its first ever fried dough and hot dog eating contests Saturday and Sunday.

Gates close at 9 p.m. Friday night and reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The four-day fair ends on Sunday.

