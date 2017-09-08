Flags on Route 2 in Erving may have to come down

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – American flags protrude from the utility poles that line Route 2 in the Franklin County town of Erving, but the future of those flags could be in doubt.

Erving Administrative Coordinator Bryan Smith told 22News that they have been informed by National Grid that the town would have to pay $3 million in liability insurance if those flags are to remain in place on their poles.

It’s unclear exactly what will happen next. Smith pointed out that not all of the utility poles along Route 2 are owned by National Grid, so the flags could possibly remain on those poles owned by other companies.

The flags are put up for Memorial Day, and remain flying through Veterans Day, being taken down for the winter every year.

