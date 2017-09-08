Dr. Phil – “A mother relapsed after rehab, 2 DUIs, 30 days in jail”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – A year ago, former guest Treva left Dr. Phil and the audience shocked when she walked on to the stage barefoot and drunk.

Treva’s daughters, Morgan and Ashley, told Dr. Phil their mom had spent 170 days in jail for assaulting a police officer, disturbing the peace and arson for setting her own home on fire. Both said their mom’s drinking was out of control.

Dr. Phil sent Treva to Origins Recovery Center where she spent 67 days and entered a sober living facility that ended up kicking her out for breaking the number 1 rule: no drinking.

Since then, Treva has continued to drink and was arrested for two DUIs and made headline news when a judge ordered her to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet and a GPS tracker and placed her under house arrest, before sentencing her to 45 days in jail.

Morgan and Ashley say they’re scared their mom will die or kill someone else while driving drunk, so they reached out to Dr. Phil once again for help.

