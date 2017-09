FLORIDA (WWLP) – Hurricane Irma has proved too much even for Mickey Mouse.

Disney World in Orlando is shortening its hours for Saturday, and on Sunday and Monday the park will be closed altogether.

Hotels in the resort will remain open as usual, but the campground will be closed.

Disney officials say they hope to return to business as usual by Tuesday.

A number of other amusement parks in Florida also have the same schedule, including Universal in Orlando, and Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay.