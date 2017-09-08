Dental health a focus for state lawmakers

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are pushing to pass several bills to improve oral health in Massachusetts, especially for those who can’t afford dental services without help from the state.

Lawmakers are gearing up for a public hearing next week on several bills regarding the issue, including increasing access to dental therapists and expanding dental benefits.

One proposal would restore dental coverage for recipients of MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program.

South Hadley State Representative John Scibak filed the bill.

Sciback (D) told 22News, “Oral health is so related to a person’s overall health. You see heart conditions, blood pressure increases, and various other real physical problems that arise as a result of poor oral health.”

The bill still has a long way to go in the process before it can become law.

The public can make their voices heard on the bill next Tuesday at 1 p.m. before the state’s Public Health Committee at the State House.