Congressman Neal on Hurricane Irma: Safety of American people is top priority

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal was at Springfield City Hall Friday to announce a $5 million grant for Springfield’s Community Development Program.

But he used the occasion to tell 22News what congress is doing to prepare for the Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

“Military, federal policing and addition to use of FEMA funds and an assessment of what has happened in the damage that has been done, so that it can be fixed in a relatively fast period,” Congressman Neal told 22News.

Neal told 22News that no matter the location of the state, republican or democrat, the safety of the American people is the top priority.