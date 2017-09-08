Chicopee police warning about ongoing Powerball winner schemes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Schemers claiming to be the Powerball jackpot winner from Chicopee are still targeting western Massachusetts residents, and police don’t want you to fall victim.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News an email is going around in which the sender pretends to be Mavis Wanczyk offering to donate a portion of her winnings.

“100%, unequivocally, without a doubt, this is a fraud, and a scam,” Wilk said. “PLEASE, do not even think for one second this is real.”

Wilk shared a screenshot of the email on the police department’s Facebook page, and said if you respond, the schemer will likely harass you into sending them money in order to receive yours.

There is no legitimate website, email, or social media account from Wanczyk giving away money, according to police.