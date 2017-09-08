Chicopee police searching for home invasion suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a home invasion suspect who is also accused of firing a shot that hurt a victim’s dog.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the home at 133 Frontenac Street around 1:00 a.m. The suspect allegedly entered the home, but began to run away when he encountered people inside. It was when he was running away that the victims told police he fired a shot that grazed the ear of their dog.

The suspect is described as being a man between 5’6″-5’8″ tall, who was wearing a blue hat and sweatshirt, dark pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack at the time of the alleged invasion. Wilk says it is believed the home was targeted and that this was not random.

Wilk said the dog is expected to be okay.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730 or text ‘SOLVE CHICOPEE’ to 274637.