CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man and a woman who they say purchased a gold chain using someone else’s credit card.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspects used the credit card on June 1 to buy the $1,400 chain at Sayegh Jewelers on Memorial Drive.

Wilk says larceny over $250 is a felony crime.

If you recognize the pair, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police Detective Brian Lepage at 413-594-1736.