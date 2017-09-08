Basketball Hall of Fame honors Class of 2017 as newest inductees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Class of 2017 was enshrined Friday night into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Basketball legends walked the red carpet in front of Symphony Hall where fans were able to see them. Eleven former players, coaches and contributors to the game of Basketball were honored as the newest inductees into The Basketball Hall of Fame.

Among the notable inductees include former NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady and Southwick’s own Rebecca Lobo.

Although Friday night’s red carpet event had stars from Andrew Wiggins, Dikembe Mutombo and Bernard King, it was clear that Lobo was the fan favorite.

“She was the highest scoring female in Massachusetts which was amazing and she definitely deserves the honor for The Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Joe Dawson of Springfield.

Lobo grew up going to the old Hall of Fame never thinking she would one day be part of this exclusive club.

“I went to the old hall of fame as a kid so I understood the magnitude of what it meant never thinking it was going to be something that was going to happen to me,” Lobo told 22News.

One Springfield resident told 22News that the enshrinement is great for the city and brings out a lot of people for such an important event .

“It’s definitely a positive event here for the City of Springfield, with all the crime going on and it brings out all the young kids from the band here,” Amanda Rodriguez said.

The celebration continues Saturday with a banquet at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.