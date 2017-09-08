Back in session, lawmakers get ready to tackle major issues

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are returning to Beacon Hill from their summer recess.

The halls of the State House have been quieter than usual for the past few weeks with many state representatives and senators away.

But legislators will soon resume formal sessions on bills concerning controversial issues likely to come before the legislature, including health care and criminal justice.

Lawmakers also hope to restore spending to some of the areas cut by the Governor, by overriding his “line item vetoes” in this year’s budget.

State Senator Jim Welch, (D) West Springfield, told 22News, “I am hopeful that we’ll take up some of the budget overrides that the governor vetoed during our budget season.”

Next week, the public can come to the Statehouse to give their input on legislation at hearings before committees on education, environment and public health.