American Red Cross needs blood and other donations in preparation for Hurricane Irma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Hurricane Irma is supposed to hit Florida on Sunday, but the American Red Cross is already preparing.

As Hurricane Irma barrels through the Caribbean Islands towards Florida, the American Red Cross has a new need for assistance and volunteers.

“People have lost everything and they have nothing to lean on now so it certainly makes it that much more important”, says Thomas Butcher, a regular platelet donor.

78 volunteers from Massachusetts have already gone to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Volunteers and donations are still being sent to Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and now they’re also being sent to Florida to help the victims of Hurricane Irma. The need for financial donations are always there, but now the American Red Cross is asking for extra blood donations.

“It’s important to be ready for disasters when they hit and that includes donating blood because we wanna make sure that blood is on the shelves when things like this happen”, says the district manager of donor recruitment at the Red Cross, Ana Parrelli.

Houston hasn’t collected blood in the past two weeks and wont’ be collecting for weeks to come. Parts of Southern Florida are being evacuated, so there are no blood collections from any agencies there right now. The American Red Cross told 22news blood shortages are normal in the summer months. But, if there is a need for more blood as Hurricane Irma hits the east coat, the situation could turn into a blood crisis.