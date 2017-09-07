Women & Sleep

(NBC News) An eye-opening new report finds middle-aged women are missing out on too much sleep.

The National Center for Health Statistics says one-in-three women in their 40’s and 50’s do not get enough shut-eye.

Many have trouble falling asleep, while others can’t stay asleep.

Hormone changes leading up to and during menopause appear to be a factor. Trouble sleeping tends to increase the closer a woman gets to menopause.

Post-menopausal women are least likely to wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

Sleep experts say one way to drift off is to log off long before your head hits the pillow.

“We recommend that at least half an hour before bedtime, we really need to take a break from electronic devices to then fall asleep naturally without using medications,” says Dr. Neomi Shah.

It’s recommended most adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night, preferably eight.

