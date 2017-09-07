Woman sentenced to prison for relationship with teen

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A 35-year-old Connecticut woman will serve one year in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2wbmK4i) that Dawn Kerr, of Groton, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to risk of injury to a minor in July.

A judge sentenced Kerr to seven years in prison, suspended after one year served. Kerr does not have to register as a sex offender, but she must submit to sex offender evaluation and treatment.

The victim’s mother says she allowed her son to stay with Kerr while she was at work. She says she went to police in August 2016 after she suspected her son was in a sexual relationship with the woman.

Kerr’s attorney says she has no excuse for her behavior.