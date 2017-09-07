When is the best time to get your flu shot?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu season starts next month but September is not too soon to get your flu shot.

In the fall, health departments across western Massachusetts will provide flu protection at schools and churches.

22News asked Springfield’s Commissioner of Health and Human Resources Helen Caulton-Harris when the best time to get your flu shot is.

“Our recommendation is October through March,” said Caulton-Harris. “Individuals should get flu shots so we’ll be offering flu shots in October of 2017.”

Caulton-Harris recommends you consult your family physician if you still have personal concerns about the best time for your flu shot.