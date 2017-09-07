What causes hurricanes to form?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricanes have been big news the past few weeks, but how do they form?

To develop a tropical system such as a hurricane, you need to start with the basic ingredients. You need unstable air, which is air that cools as you head further off the ground. That creates lift, which leads to clouds and storms.

You also need water or ocean temperatures of 80 degrees or warmer. Warmer water helps sustain the energy tropical systems need for survival.

As the storm develops, it begins rotating counter-clockwise, and you’ve got a tropical depression with organized clouds and storms, but circulation winds of less than 38 miles per hour.

A tropical storm is formed when those winds reach 39-74 MPH, with more organized thunderstorms.

A hurricane develops when you have intense, more organized tropical thunderstorms, and sustained winds of 74MPH or greater. You often get a clear, visible eye, and in the cases of Harvey and Irma, you get winds well above the 74 MPH threshold.