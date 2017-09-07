Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL Regular Season. This is a rematch of the Divisional Round in the 2016 playoffs.
Below is the Patriots 2017 NFL Schedule:
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1 – Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (Sep. 7th, 8:30PM)
Week 2 – New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints (Sep. 17th, 1:00PM)
Week 3 – Houston Texans at New England Patriots (Sep. 24th, 1:00PM)
Week 4 – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (Oct. 1st, 1:00PM)
Week 5 – New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 5th, 8:25PM)
Week 6 – New England Patriots at New York Jets (Oct. 15th, 1:00PM)
Week 7 – Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (Oct. 22nd, 8:30PM)
Week 8 – Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (Oct. 29th, 1:00PM)
Week 9 – BYE WEEK
Week 10 – New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (Nov. 12th, 8:30PM)
Week 11 – New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Nov. 19th, 4:25PM)
Week 12 – Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (Nov. 26th, 1:00PM)
Week 13 – New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (Dec. 3rd, 1:00PM)
Week 14 – New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (Dec. 11th, 8:30PM)
Week 15 – New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 17th, 4:25PM)
Week 16 – Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Dec. 24th, 1:00PM)
Week 17 – New York Jets at New England Patriots (Dec. 31st, 1:00PM)
PRESEASON
Week 1 – Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24, LOSS
Week 2 – New England Patriots 23, Houston Texans 27, LOSS
Week 3 – New England Patriots 30, Detroit Lions 28, WIN
Week 4 – New York Giants 40, New England Patriots 38, LOSS