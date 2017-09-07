State leaders continue to fight for better healthcare solutions for Mass. residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was a busy day for state leaders, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Lt. Governor Polito was in Holyoke Thursday morning attending the annual Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley Legislative Breakfast, while Governor Baker was in Washington D.C. testifying in front of congress about health care solutions for the state.

Baker urged congress to work together to come up with a solution that would stabilize the marketplace.

His goal is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for Massachusetts residents as well as numerous individuals across the country.

“Massachusetts has been a leader in this area adopting reforms long ago that have made it possible for more people to gain coverage, but it needs to be affordable and we need to be able to balance our budget,” Lt. Governor Polito told 22News.

Lt. Governor Polito added that in order for their administration to balance their budget, they need to be able to rely on federal money to provide affordable health care options for residents.

Lt. Governor Polito also spoke about other issues impacting residents in western Massachusetts and how the Baker Administration is planning on fixing them.