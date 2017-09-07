Springfield Police seize Oxycontin and cash after witnessing transaction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield narcotics detectives arrested two drug suspects after witnessing what they believed to be a drug transaction in fitness club parking lot Wednesday night

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News that the detectives saw the exchange take place in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Parker Street at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police stopped the cars and seized 40 Oxycontin tablets and $3,315 in cash. They arrested 23-year-old Ruben Cortez of Springfield and 33-year-old Christopher Lamere of Chicopee.

Keenan said police also found two bags of weed and two bags of cocaine.

Capt. Keenan said both men were set for arraignment Thursday in Springfield District Court.