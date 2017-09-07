Springfield officials gather to take stand against childhood cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials gathered on the steps of City Hall Thursday evening to take a stand against childhood cancer.

Mayor Domenic Sarno offered a proclamation to declare the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month in Springfield.

One childhood cancer survivor told 22News this event means a lot to him.

“Just to have people not have go through what I went through those years and seeing the awareness being brought up nationwide,” said Kyle Roy of Chicopee.

Representatives from the We Love Riley fan club were there.

The Granby organization club, was created to honor the memory of Riley Roman, who died from an aggressive form of pediatric cancer when she was eight years old.